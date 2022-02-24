A twisted Louisiana ex-teacher who admitted to giving her students cupcakes laced with her husband’s sperm has been sentenced to 41 years in prison.

Cynthia Perkins, 36, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree rape, production of child pornography and conspiracy of mingling harmful substances in Livingston, WTRF reported.

She has no possibility of parole for 40 years.

Perkins had faced 72 charges of various sex crimes, 68 of which were dropped in her plea agreement. As part of the deal, she agreed to testify against her husband, Dennis Perkins, a former sheriff’s deputy who is facing 150 criminal charges, many of which are also sex crimes, according to the indictment.

The couple were arrested in 2019 after they allegedly sexually abused a child together, among other crimes.

Perkins filed for divorce from her husband following their arrests and alleged that Dennis had manipulated her into committing the crimes.

The couple were busted after authorities received a tip at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators later found nude photos of them with the minor.

A lawsuit filed against Dennis Perkins and the Livingston Parish School System claims that Cynthia Perkins filmed her husband supplying semen for the cupcakes that were later fed to children at Westside Junior High School.

Count 15 in the original indictment against the couple alleges the semen was mixed into both the desserts and energy drinks before it was served to victims.

“These three [charges] we thought [were] representative of what she had done and by agreeing to the facts as we put them out on the record, she prepared herself to testify against Dennis Perkins,” Assistant Louisiana Attorney General Barry Milligan told WTRF.

The AG’s office said it had spoken with victims seeking approval for the plea deal before negotiating.

“They feel that this serves justice and better protects their children,” said Assistant Louisiana Attorney General Erica McLellan.

Cynthia resigned from Westside Junior High School the day after her arrest, while Dennis was fired from his deputy role at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Perkins’ attorney, Paul “Woody” Scott, said his client looks forward to testifying against her husband, whose trial is expected to begin in May.

“He is the real monster. That’s what she wants to make clear. It’s not about shifting blame, she took responsibility today. I mean, that’s what she did, but, she looks forward going after the real monster,” said Scott.