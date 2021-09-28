A teacher at Kulpi M/A Junior High School in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region is in the grips of the police at Salaga for allegedly sodomising nine pupils.

The suspect, Natomah Otabel, was arrested in the early hours of Monday, September 27 following a complaint lodged by some family members of the victims.

The teacher has been teaching in that community for the past three years.

It is still unclear why the teacher allegedly engaged in that act but sources close to the school say this might not be his first time.

Police in Salaga have commenced investigations into the matter.

The victims are expected to be transported to the Salaga Government Hospital for medical examination.

The Municipal Education Directorate is tight-lipped about the matter.