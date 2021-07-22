A 23-year-old man who attempted to rob a Kia Morning vehicle on the night of 19th July 2021 around Kpeshie Lagoon in Accra is in Police custody pending Court.

The suspect, Prince Aboadem, with an accomplice currently on the run hired the taxi (driver’s name withheld) at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra, and told him to take them to Nungua, also in Accra.

While on their way, the suspects held the taxi driver’s neck against his seat to ostensibly strangle him but the driver raised an alarm, alerting the soldiers on duty at the Military Academy Training School to the scene and to the rescue of the driver.

Mr Aboadem was arrested by the soldiers and handed over to the police while his accomplice fled.

Police continue to advise the general public, especially commercial drivers to continue to make personal security a priority.

ALSO READ: