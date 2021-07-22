Final year students of the Kumasi Girls Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region have been allowed to go home for their mid-semester break.

The Ashanti Regional Ghana Education Service (GES) PRO, Mark Ofori confirmed the development on Adom FM‘s Kasiebo is Tasty.

Mr Ofori explained that not all the students have gone home as there are a few others still in the school and being catered for.

According to him, the decision took into consideration students who had already gone for exeat or sick and needed medical attention, among other factors.

The release of the students follows a protest on Monday evening after the GES rescinded an earlier decision for final year students, nationwide, to go on a five-day break.

The students were expected to leave on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, and return on Sunday, July 25 for academic work on Monday.

But GES in a different letter directed school heads to make the students stay in the school during the break as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

