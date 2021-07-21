The Ashanti Regional Police Command has denied claims of assault on rioting students at the Kumasi Girls’ Senior High School (SHS).

Some students of the school were allegedly assaulted by joint police and military team deployed to the school to restore calm during riots.

This was after the students reportedly went on a rampage on Monday evening after being denied mid-term break.

One of the students, narrating the incident to someone on phone, was heard crying: “The mistress brought in soldiers and policemen. They have beaten us and stepped on us, I can’t walk.”

To the command, the “stories and videos are false, untruths and a fabrication to bring the Police Service into disrepute and we condemn this action in no uncertain terms.

“We are also aware of some false videos purported to be those of the incident and advice the publishers to take these down or else, the Command shall subject them to strict proof and failing, we shall take the necessary actions available,” the Police said in a statement.

The statement added a similar protest took place at the St. Louis SHS, also in Kumasi, hence, they were only there to maintain calm.

“In both cases, the Police were able to persuade the students to return to their dormitories, and calm was restored in both Schools thereafter,” part of the statement, signed by DCOP David Adjem, noted.

On the back of the Military presence, the statement added: “The Military was not involved in calming the protests as had been alleged by some students.

“The only Military Officers who were present at Kumasi Girls Secondary School were part of a joint patrol team who were close to the school and had gone there to verify what was happening.”

Meanwhile, the police accused some media houses of having published “false stories” with respect to the claims, stating they would be grateful if “you go back to the Schools and ascertain the true facts.”

