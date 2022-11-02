A 29-year-old taxi driver, Andy Donkor, has escaped death after being stabbed multiple times when a female passenger hired his services.

The incident occurred at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Central Region on Tuesday.

The unknown assailants also made away with the victim’s vehicle with registration number GE 7548- 22.

Narrating his ordeal to Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei, Mr Donkor said that a young lady, believed to be in her late 20s, hired him from Kasoa overhead to Kasoa Ofaakor Lighthouse Chapel.

Upon arrival, they met five men believed to be the lady’s accomplices.

The driver explained the passenger told him they will pay for the fare and therefore he decided to approach them for his money.

But they attacked him and inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on him before taking his Toyota Belta taxi.

He sustained deep cuts on his back, head and jaw.

The father of the victim, Albert Donkor, has since appealed to the IGP to ensure the culprits are arrested and brought to book.

He lamented the car is not for her son and they do not know how to inform the car owner.