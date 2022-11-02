The immediate past President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Dr Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso I, has been honoured.

This was at the African Traditional Service awards held at the Mt Olivet Methodist Church, Dansoman-Accra.

Dr Appiagyei, who is currently the President of West African Nobles Forum, won the meritorious award for his services in the church.

The award was also in recognition of his philanthropic activity for the widows in the church.

For the past decade, the awardee has been distributing food items, clothes and other basic necessities for the widows of the Mt Olivet church.

As the leader of the harvest committee of the church for five conservative years, innovative ideas to institute Aseda k3se3 (Harvest & Thanksgiving) in the church which has been operational for some time now was birthed.