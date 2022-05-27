A taxi driver, Emmanuel Yeboah based at Assin Fosu in the Central Region has been arrested for driving a stolen car.

Mr Yeboah was arrested while conveying passengers from Assin Fosu to Assin Akropong Odumase.

Police sources indicate the car, a Chevrolet Matiz with registration number GC 5983-21 was stolen in Accra about three months ago.

But the car owner who was onboard a commercial vehicle from Cape Coast to Kumasi spotted the car at Assin Fosu and raised an alarm, leading to the driver’s arrest.

Police at Mallam in Accra, who received complaints of the missing car weeks ago have taken over the case from Assin Fosu police for further investigation.

The car has been impounded and the driver is in custody assisting with investigations

Meanwhile, the Assin Fosu District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Cephas Arthur, has advised car owners to do background checks of drivers before they employ them.