Residents of WARD K, a suburb of Tamale metropolis in the Northern region on Tuesday embarked on a demonstration to register their displeasure over the prolonged water crisis.

According to them, water has not flown through their taps for over six months, making their lives unbearable.

In an interview with journalists, they called on the Ghana Water Limited(GWL) to put in place measures to ameliorate the situation.

Responding to the concerns raised by the demonstrators, the Managing Director of GWL Dr. Clifford Braimah disclosed that his outfit intends to drill boreholes to reduce the pressure in the metropolis.

GWL a few days ago disclosed that Tamale has exceeded its water supply capacity, prompting the need for a systematic rationing approach to meet the demand.

Dr Braimah attributed this challenge to disruptions caused by urban roads during their construction works.

He advocated for a re-engineering approach to address these issues effectively.

To address the situation, GWL is contemplating the implementation of a demand management programme to ensure residents in Tamale have access to water at least once a week.

