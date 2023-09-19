The office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Tamale Metropolis is expressing grave concern over what it says are attempts by political parties to include unqualified voters in the register.

The Tamale Metro Director of the Commission, Bismark Nteh, bemoaned that despite multiple discussions with political parties to discourage this illegal activity, it has proven to be unsuccessful.

Mr. Nteh is worried that this practice may have consequences for the applicants in the future when their falsified ages work against them. He, therefore, advised parents to prevent their children from such acts.

“I will plead with parents that they shouldn’t allow political parties to deceive them because they want a number of people to register.Indeed they will have the numbers but these children are going to suffer in future. One day they will need their actual ages for something and it will affect them,” the Tamale Metro Director of the Electoral Commission in the Northern Region said.

