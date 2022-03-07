The Chief of Tamale, Dakpema Naa Fuseini Bawa, and four other residents, have reportedly been shot, following controversies surrounding who owns the right to carry himself as the chief of the area.

It is alleged the incident took place after the talking drum was beaten in the palace on Monday morning, an action that signifies that the Dakpema is the chief of the area.

The five have been admitted at the Tamale Teaching Hospital and are in stable condition.

Speaking to the media, the Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, said the Police are treating the incident as a crime.

There has been seeming tension in the Tamale Metropolis over who is the Chief of Tamale.

Recently, the Yaa Naa passed a verdict on who is the chief of Tamale and asked the Dakpema not to hold himself as such.

He also ordered that he should stop beating the talking drum which is a sign that one is a chief.

In January 2022, the Gukpegu Naa Alhaji Alhassan Abdulai warned that the posture of the Dakpema, who carries himself as the Chief of Tamale, if not nipped in the bud, could disturb the peace the Metropolis is currently enjoying.

There have been debates over who is the Tamale Chief for some time now but addressing a press conference in Tamale, Secretary to the Gukpena, Mohammed Rashad Abdulai, said their intention was to set the records straight on who the chief of Tamale is.

He said on countless occasions, the Dakpema has issued letters for fund raising and signed those letters as the Chief of Tamale which is wrong. He also cited an upcoming event to be hosted by the Dakpema.

Mr Rashad said one cannot be a Paramount Chief if the person is not a member of the Dagbon Traditional Council and in the Northern Region; adding that the Dakpema is not a member of the Council and in the region.