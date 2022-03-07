Residents of Lashibi-Klagon have discovered a day old baby in the community’s refuse dump.

The deceased baby was found naked, wrapped in a blood stained white cloth and placed right on the pile of rubbish.

According to the unit committee member of the area, Mawuli Kelvin Yevu, the incident is believed to have happened over the weekend as none of such was witnessed the days prior.

Based on reports, the Klagon Divisional police unit has retrieved the dead baby for autopsy and further investigations.

The police also entreated the public to report any suspicions they may have or persons of interest.