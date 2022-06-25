A National Women Organiser hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ellen Ama Daaku, has said although talk is cheap she believes her track record will speak for her as she is ever ready to lead the women’s wing of the party.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday, the member of the national communications team of the NPP said she is ready to change the face of the women’s wing.

“Everyone has their track record and so it is left with the delegates to decide. Yes, talk is cheap but the delegates will choose the right person according to our track records when it’s time,” she said.

To the captain of the NPP’s Loyal Ladies in the Bono East Region, when voted as the women’s organiser, she will mobilise more women for the party’s victory in the 2024 general election.

Miss Daaku was of the view that the leadership of the party in entrenching the internal democracy in the party would create a level playing field for all the aspirants before and during the election.

According to her, it is part of her vision to restructure the women’s wing from polling stations to the national level in order to address the needs of women; build the capacity of women in politics from polling stations to national, including TESCON with the aim of increasing the numbers and activating their real potentials.

