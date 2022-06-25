The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, says the team’s pre -season trip to Dubia last year fueled his side to their success in their 2021/22 domestic league season.

Prior to the start of the campaign, the Porcupine Warriors embarked on a tour in Dubai.

The club managed to play a number of friendly matches with lower tier teams which helped shape their form ahead of the season.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Fire for Fire Show, the young administrator revealed their pre-season trip outside the country propelled the team to become champions.

“We had a good pre-season in Dubai and the teams we played were good sides.” He said “it helped us ahead of the season. People questioned our decision but it paid.”

“Though there are some considerations for another pre-season abroad, nothing has been decided yet.”

Kotoko will square it off with the winner of the MTN FA Cup for the Super Cup on September,4 ahead of 2022/23 league season.