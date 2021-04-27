Management of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has dismissed with immediate effect a first-year student for spearheading a recent disturbance in the institution.

The student, identified as Abubakar Abubakar Sadick alias, Abu Terror, is with the Department of Mechanical Engineering with Registration number BC/MCE/20/012.

According to a statement issued by the school, Abubakar unlawfully led thugs into the school’s Halls of Residence to cause mayhem.

It also noted that the thugs stole students’ mobile phones and severely injured a security man on duty.

“Any member of the University who engages him does so at his/her own risk,” the statement read.