Member of Parliament (MP) for Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has described the actions by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin as reckless.

The 2022 budget was rejected on Friday, November 26, 2021, after the Speaker directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and his deputy to leave the Chamber, a situation that caused the Majority to also walk out.

Though the Majority members were not present to participate in the exercise, the Speaker said their absence could not prevent the House from proceeding with the business of the day.

But speaking on Joy News’ AM Show, he said it was reckless for the Speaker to drive the Finance Minister and his deputy out of the Chamber on Friday.

“How on earth do you call a Marshall to sack the Finance Minister and others out of the Chamber of Parliament? This is why I describe the Speaker of Parliament’s conduct as a devil-may-care and Ghana may be at a stand-still because of his decision to lead the House,” he described.

“The Constitution of Ghana Article 111 speaks about the role that the Vice President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State could also play. I am saying that on what ground that the Speaker RT. Hon Bagbin gives such a ruling to drive the Finance Minister who has presented a budget and of course was present in Parliament for a specific reason which is to call for more time of engagement because of the issue raised by the Minority?” he said.

