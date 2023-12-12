The Traders Advocacy Association of Ghana (TAAG) has congratulated Kwesi Baffour, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority.

The Association commends the timely appointment of Mr. Baffour, especially given the multitude of challenges currently faced by traders.

His extensive background in the energy sector instills confidence in the traders, as they believe his experience will be valuable in addressing their concerns.

This congratulatory message was conveyed through an official statement signed by the President of TAAG and other executive members copied to Adomonline.com

The traders expressed their willingness to collaborate with the new CEO’s office to facilitate smooth transactions.

Check out full statement below: