Interest rates tumbled for the 12th consecutive week in 2024 in line with most analysts forecasts.
According to results of treasury bills (T-bills) auction by the Bank of Ghana, interest rates continue to fall in line with the disinflation process.
The 91-day bill fell by 50 basis points to 25.99%.
The yield on the 182-day bill also took a nose dive to 28.49% from the previous week’s 28.99%.
Similarly, the 364-day bill went down by 50 basis points to 29.09%.
Meanwhile, the T-bills auction was oversubscribed by 41.15% to the tune of GH¢4.77 billion.
The government however accepted GH¢4.75 billion.
The 91-day bill was the most patronised with about GH¢2.50 billion tendered. The uptake was about GH¢2.48 billion.
The 182-day bill received bids worth GH¢1.34 billion. All were accepted.
For the 364-day bill, GH¢927.06 million were tendered. The uptake was also GH¢927.06 million.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
|91 Day Bill
|2.504bn
|2.488bn
|182 Day Bill
|1.343bn
|1.343bn
|364 Day Bill
|927.06m
|927.06m
|Total
|4.775bn
|4.758bn
|Target
|3.383bn
