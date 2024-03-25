And then there were six.

Thursday’s thrilling Euro 2024 play-off semi-finals moved us one step closer to knowing who will take the final three places at Euro 2024.

Wales remain among the hopefuls after they thumped Finland 4-1 to keep alive their chances of reaching a third successive tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday’s play-off finals.

What are the fixtures?

Twelve teams entered the play-offs based on their performance in the 2022-23 Nations League. That was whittled down to six after Thursday’s semi-finals.

Standing between Wales and a place at the Euros is Poland, who thrashed Estonia 5-1 in their semi-final.

Iceland fell behind early on against Israel but came back to win 4-1 and set up a meeting with Ukraine, who scored two late goals to stun Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1.

That game will be held in the Polish city of Wroclaw with Ukraine unable to host it because of the continuing invasion by Russia.

Georgia, who have never qualified for a tournament, beat Luxembourg 2-0 and will now play 2004 European champions Greece, who breezed past Kazakhstan 5-0.

Tuesday’s play-off final fixtures (kick-off 19:45 GMT unless stated):

Path A: Wales v Poland

Path B: Ukraine v Iceland

Path C: Georgia v Greece (17:00 GMT)

What are the groups for Euro 2024?

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Play-off winner A, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winner B

Group F: Turkey, Play-off winner C, Portugal, Czech Republic

Play-off winner A: Poland or Wales

Play-off winner B: Ukraine or Iceland

Play-off winner C: Georgia or Greece

When will the tournament commence?

Held in Germany, Euro 2024 will officially begin on Friday, 14 June at the Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich. Scotland will be the team facing the hosts in the first match of the tournament.

It will continue for a month and conclude on Sunday, 14 July at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

This will be the first time that Germany has hosted the tournament since reunification, with the 1988 edition held in West Germany.