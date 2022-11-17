Ghana coach, Otto Addo, believes the friendly match against Switzerland is the last opportunity to try new things ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The West African country will come up against the European side seven days before Ghana takes on Portugal in their Group H opener at the Mundial.

Otto Addo admits he still has a lot of work to do to ensure his side is ready for the global showpiece.

He disclosed Switzerland presents the perfect chance to test his team ahead of the Mundial slated for November 20 to December 18.

READ ALSO

“We have the possibility of playing against a very good team. It’s a good challenge before the World Cup and the last test,” Addo said.

“It’s very good to try some things and to see also in which positions some can play and also from the tactical point of view. We can also have some more insights on tactical things.

“We still have a lot of work to do and we surely have analysed Switzerland. So, we have to adapt to their style. Depending on their system, and their different positions, we have to take in different gaps.

“Defensively, it’s a bit of a different approach, so this demand sometimes different players but we are prepared and it’s as actually a very good preparation for Portugal.”

The game against Switzerland will kick off later today at 10:00 GMT at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi.