Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, is set to miss Swansea City’s epic encounter against West Bromich Albion at the Liberty Stadium tomorrow.

Andre, according to the doctors of the club, suffered a kick to his foot in the draw at Blackburn and has been unable to train so far this week.

Ahead of the game, head coach of the side, Steve Cooper says he will give the Ghana international as much time as possible to prove his fitness.

“Andre is struggling, he needed some attention at Blackburn and has not been on the grass this week yet,” Cooper told the official club website.

“We have not completely ruled him out yet, because you give those players every chance you can to be ready for the game.

“But we are going to have to plan for being with or without him.

“He has been excellent with his performances and his commitment to what we are trying to do.

“It will be a blow if he misses out, but it’s a squad game and we have players ready to go and – if we call on them – we will give them the best chance to play well.

“Like I say, we are not ruling Andre out, but we have to be realistic in terms of who will be available.”