The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wants President Nana Akufo-Addo to remove what he describes as needless offices created at the Jubilee House.

For the NDC Chairman, many of the auxiliary appointments at the Jubilee House rather create avenues to merely waste public funds.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia enumerated a plethora of portfolios at the President’s office tagging them as “ridiculous and superfluous.”

“Further evidence of the waste of scarce resources can be seen in their many needless political appointees at the Presidency in the midst of the worst economic crisis in living memory,” he said.

He finds it unjustifiable to keep these officials at post, especially at a time when the country is going through a financial downturn.

“The President continues to make ridiculous and superfluous appointments at the residency,” he added.

The NDC Chairman made these comments at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Monday.

The campus played host to the NDC event dubbed ‘True State of the Nation Address.’

Mr Nketia insists that the time is ripe for President Akufo-Addo to cut down on such personnel to ease pressure on the nation’s coffers.

“Enough of this disaster of a government that continues to waste the already bartered public purse with reckless abandon. We demand an immediate dismissal of this these redundant hangers on the Presidency,” he added.