Suspects who allegedly killed, burnt TV repairer arrested

The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the death of a TV repairer.

The charred body of Francis Dawson was discovered at Gomoa Nyannyano on October 16, 2020, after he was reported missing by his wife.

His wife indicated that at about 3:00 am on the fateful day, some persons dressed in police uniform marched him out, claiming to have arrested him and were transporting him to the Nyanyano Police station.

That was the last time he was seen alive. His burnt body was discovered by a walkway in a nearby town.

According to the police, a lead suspect, known as Michael Osei aka Major, was nabbed and upon interrogation, mentioned that he was tasked by another suspect, Rose Cobbah to only lead them to the victim’s residence.

Police said a further investigation led to the arrest of the main suspects Kwame Tieku Mensah Baah, 47 years , Vernice Kyeremeh, 35 years, and Rose Cobbah, all at Fetentaa, a suburb of Berekum in the Bono Region.

Addressing the media, Deputy Central East Regional police commander, ACP Oduro Amaning, said the suspects kept relocating to places in the Volta and Northern Regions until they were finally nabbed.

During the arrest, police retrieved from the suspects 53 passports, 16 rolls of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, nine mobile phones, eight sim cards, varied ID cards of some persons as well as other traveling documents.

ACP Oduro Amaning also disclosed that some other suspects who were arrested earlier in connection with the murder have been remanded.

