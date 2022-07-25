A suspected thief has been stoned to death in front of the Ashtown Methodist Church in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The unidentified man, believed to be in his mid-thirties, was allegedly lynched to death for attempting to steal in the area in the wee hours of Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The lifeless body of the deceased, who was a well-built man, was left at the back of the church building by his unknown assailants.

An eyewitness, who unanimously spoke to OTEC News’ Kwame Agyenim Boateng, disclosed that she heard noise of people shouting and chasing the suspected thief around the area but could not go forward.

“Yes I heard the noise of some people beating the alleged thief but couldn’t go forward because I was afraid.

“I don’t know what he attempted to steal here but I woke up in the morning only to discover the body of the deceased at the back of the church building.”

Some residents in the area expressed worry over the rampant robbery attacks in the area and called on security in the metropolis to take necessary actions to curb the menace.

This particular incident, they noted, was the tenth time a suspected thief was lynched in the area in the last four years.