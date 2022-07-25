Bahraini giants Muharraq Club has confirmed the signing of ex-Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama on a free transfer.

The Brazilian midfielder is expected to sign a two-year deal with the club.

The 29-year-old left the Ghana Premier League side at the end of the 2021/22 football season. The Porcupine Warriors failed to reach an agreement over a contract extension.

Kotoko were unable to reach an agreement for a new contract because of Gama’s demands.

Fabio Gama in his two-year stay with Asante Kotoko scored five goals in 48 appearances.

Following an impressive debut season in which he scored four goals in 28 Ghana Premier League games, the attacking midfielder made 20 appearances in the 2021/22 season.

Injuries plagued him early in the season, limiting his playing time under Prosper Ogum Narteh.

Gama joined the club on two years deal before the start of the 2020/21 Ghana football season.

Muharraq, a club founded 94 years ago, has won the Bahrani league 34 times and other domestic titles.