Two suspected kidnappers have been apprehended by the police from their hideout at Abeka Lapaz in Accra.

Police sources suggest the suspects, Abdul Saeed and Kudjo Akorlor, prior to their arrests, had been paid GHS 1,000 ransom by the victim’s elder sister through Mobile Money.

However, they still demanded more money before the victim could be released, forcing the sister to lodge a complaint with the police who managed to arrest the suspects.

The victim whose identity we have kept for ethical reasons, has since been rescued by the police.

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to the public to report suspected movements in order to partner with them to curb crime.

