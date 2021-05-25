A group of policemen have been captured on video physically assaulting a handcuffed suspect in their custody.

In the video, one was seen hitting the suspect’s head several times with a bundle of broomsticks while the others watched on.

The suspect, who was initially on a chair, fell to the floor as he groans in pain from the beatings with the broomstick scattered all over.

Despite the pain, the policemen reportedly stationed at the Akyem Abomasu in the Eastern Region did not halt the brutality.

The onlooking policemen, who thought he was probably feigning the pain, ordered him to stand up and position himself well.

The suspect, according to reports, was arrested about two weeks ago after he attacked a Pentecost pastor and his family in the community.

Though it is not clear what triggered the actions of the policemen, the suspect is said to be a hardened criminal.

He is said to be on the police wanted list for alleged multiple crimes including robbery, stabbing, and prison custody escape.

Watch the video attached above.