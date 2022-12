The Police have arrested one suspect and retrieved a mobile phone that was stolen from Meek Mill, an American hip-hop artiste.

The suspect, identified as Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa, was arrested on Friday, 30th December, 2022 at his hideout in Accra.

He is currently in police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.

The victim, Meek Mill, reported his phone had been stolen in Accra on 29th December, 2022.