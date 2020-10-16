Founder and Leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) Madam Akua Donkor has said if she wins the elections this year, the official language of Ghana will be changed from English to Twi.

She said all judges including justices of the Supreme Court will adjudicate cases in Twi.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 Friday, October 16, she said she is against English language as the official language of Ghana.

“I am not worried I cannot speak English, because that is not my language,” she said in Twi.

She added: “Twi will be the official language in Ghana under my leadership. Judges, lawyers and even Supreme Court judges will conduct their cases in Twi.”

Madam Akua Donkor further stated that she will ensure a free port system for only Ghanaians should she win the elections.