A Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Marful-Sau, has passed on, a source has confirmed to JoyNews. He was 64.

Justice Marful-Sau was a member of the seven-member Supreme Court panel that decided the 2020 Election Petition brought before the court by former President John Dramani Mahama.

He was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2018 by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Justice Marful-Sau was admitted to practice in Ghana as a Barrister-at-Law and Solicitor in 1984 and served briefly as a prosecutor in the office of the Special Public Prosecutor from August 1984 to July 1986.

In 2002, he was appointed a Justice of the High Court and was elevated four years later to the Court of Appeal where he served until he was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2018.