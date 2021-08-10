The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold a six-day nationwide constituency Delegates Conference.

The event has been scheduled for Saturday, August 21 to Friday, August 27, 2021, in all 275 constituencies.

A statement, signed by the General Secretary, John Boadu, noted this was in accordance with Article 7(27) of the party’s constitution.

The statement stressed the event will be held in strict compliance with all covid-19 safety protocols.

“Each conference shall be held in an open and airy environment, there shall be strict adherence to social distancing protocols, delegates shall at all times wear a face mask among others,” the statement cautioned.

