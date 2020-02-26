Executioners and some policemen in Sunyani in the Bono region have allegedly assaulted scores of residents for defying funeral orders in the area.

Residents, following the death of their late queen mother, Nana Yaa Nyamah, were expected to comply with some rules that were spelt out ahead of the funeral.

They were expected to be clad in mourning attires with nobody expected to put on jewelleries. Some businesses and churches were also to halt operations from Monday to Saturday when the final rites would be held.

However, in a video sighted by Adomonline.com, the residents, who were in normal attire aside the prescribed ones, were seen being chased and beaten when caught.

Some lucky residents managed to get into moving vehicles before they were arrested. Others were accosted and beaten by the angry executioners who were all over the streets of the community.