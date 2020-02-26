A former Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac ‘Opeele’ Boateng, has shared that the club is in turbulence but wants management to stick to Maxwell Konadu.

Following Porcupine Warriors exit from the MTN FA Cup on Sunday, the club has made the headlines for the wrong reasons.

A crisis meeting was held on Monday and Dr Kwame Kyei was furious and was heard saying he does not care dissolving the entire team in an audiotape that has leaked from the camp of the club.

“I don’t care dissolving the entire team. I can dissolve the whole team, sack all of you and start afresh. I don’t mind. This club is not a useless club. It is a team with history. This stupid and village attitude is the reason you cannot play in Europe.

“Camarat (owner of Asokwa Deportivo) doesn’t even have GH¢100.00 to give to his players. He buys porridge and they all share to eat. That’s their only motivation to play.

“You all here are paid so well, more than in any club. Then you allow these small boys to beat you and you call yourselves professionals.

“I won’t sit down and let you lose so that someone will come and insult me. I won’t tolerate that.

“Look at the way they booed at you (players) after the game; like thieves. And you were happy.

“From the coach to the players; if any of you is not ready to play for Kotoko, you can leave. I will reconstitute the team,” Dr Kyei said before reportedly storming out of the meeting.

However, speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, the former Black Starlets coach urged the club to stick to Maxwell Konadu.

According to him, the turbulence of the club comes up every three years, hence the need to remain calm.