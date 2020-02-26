Head coach of Ghana’s senior national football team, C.K. Akonnor, is expected to arrive in the country on Friday.

The 45-year-old has been in Europe monitoring players ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

Mr Akonnor has already been to England, where he met the Ayew brothers, Daniel Amartey and Christian Atsu.

The former Asante Kotoko head trainer further went to Belgium where he met young players playing for Anderlecht and Genk who have expressed their will to play for Ghana.

Mr Akonnor was in Denmark where he met Kudus Mohammed and other players.

The former Dreams FC and Ashgold coach will be meeting the press when he arrives in the country.

Mr Akonnor, who was drafted into the Black Stars in October last year ahead of the South Africa and Sao Tome clash in the AFCON qualifiers, was named as the head coach of the four times African champions in January on a two-year deal.

The Sudan game will be Mr Akonnor’s major first game since his appointment.

Mr Akonnor has been tasked to end Ghana’s drought by winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and also qualify the team to the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana missed out on the last world cup.

The match will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana on Friday, March 27, 2020.