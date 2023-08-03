Menaye Donkor Muntari, the Country Director for Miss Universe Ghana, recently set social media ablaze with her stunning date night attire.

The former beauty queen exuded confidence and sassiness as she shared a captivating photo of herself in a chic black sleeveless dress that gracefully showcased her flawless skin.

With a flirtatious pose, she effortlessly stole the spotlight and became the talk of the town.

Her fashion choices were on point, complemented by a long, elegant black centre-parted hairstyle that added a touch of glamour to her overall look.

And let’s not forget about her flawless makeup, which perfectly highlighted her natural beauty, enhancing her mesmerizing charm.

Menaye Donkor Muntari’s date night outfit undoubtedly turned heads and inspired many fashion enthusiasts.

