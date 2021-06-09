Former Black Stars player, Sulley Ali Muntari, has lauded Christian Atsu for his decision to donate piles of football boots to charity.

To Muntari, it takes strong people to do what Atsu has done considering his tough season at Newcastle.

This comes after Atsu, who has over the years been known for such benevolence, left English Premier League side Newcastle United after his contract ended.

Muntari took to his Facebook post to acknowledge and pray for God’s blessing for his co-footballer as he shares photos of him with the boots.

“After having a tough season at Newcastle Utd, Christian Atsu still managed to think about others ; All these soccer boots for charity. Wow! Father , please bless this gentleman with a new deal in a good team.

“We need him up there to be able to do stuff like this for a long time. We cannot forget how he blesses people in our prisons too. Such a blessing,” he wrote.

Christian Atsu

This is not the first time Atsu has given back to society, in 2018 the former Newcastle winger gave freedom to 10 prisoners at Cape Coast prisons Annex by paying for their court fines.

He also paid for the release of 40 more prisoners by December 2018 and prevented a mother and daughter from spending three months in prison.