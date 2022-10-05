Comedian Funny Face has advised fans and members of the general public to avoid thoughts of committing suicide even in their toughest times.

Funny Face told the audience at the Too Cute To Be Mute show over the weekend that regardless of what struggles they are going through, they should trust that it would be over.

“I don’t know what you are going through, I don’t know your problem but I can tell you for a fact that you will come through. Whatever you’re going through, you’ll be okay. I have been through mine, I am okay. Suicide is never an option, never take the road to suicide,” he said.

The comedian in the past year has been in and out of rehab after an Accra District Court ordered a psychiatric examination.

After spending weeks at the Accra Psychiatric hospital, the comedian left fans worried once again as he threatened to kill his baby mama and later commit suicide.

He again underwent a psychiatric examination and stayed under the radar while he healed.

He urged them to stay strong throughout their challenges.