Some illegal miners at Denkyira Nkotimso in the Central Region have allegedly tortured two suspected thieves on the site.

According to reports, although the duo had attempted to explain their mission on the site, the miners were unconvinced.

They were, therefore, subjected to severe beatings.

According to media reports, amid the scuffle, a Youth Chief of Nkotimso pulled a gun and shot at the legs of one of the accused who had been stripped naked.

The Police in the area subsequently intervened and prevented the mob from lynching the suspects.

They also arrested some Chinese nationals and a few others involved in the mob action.