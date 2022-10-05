Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Obuasi East constituency, Edward Enin says the government has lost the fight against illegal mining in Ghana.

According to him, some presidential staffers, ministers and 99 percent of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are complicit in the illegal practice.

Mr Enin’s comment follows President Akufo-Addo’s meeting with the leadership and members of the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

He bemoaned how illegal mining continues to pollute major water bodies and forest reserves and called on all and sundry to join hands in the fight against the menace.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated his pledge to put his presidency on the line to fight illegal mining in Ghana.

But, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Edward Enin said the President is facing difficulties because his own people are involved.

In his view, if President Akufo-Addo is bold enough to punish his own people, that will be the solution to the menace.

“I have video evidence of the people at the presidency involved in galamsey. Mr President, your appointees are involved,” he fumed.

The former Obuasi East MP said he has faced stiff opposition from people in power in his own fight against galamsey in Obuasi.

He cited how some illegal miners attempted to bribe him when he arrested their partners for engaging in galamsey to buttress his point.

Edward Enin said if the state continues to pay lip service and use greedy people in the fight, “we will never win”.

Listen to the audio below for more of his submissions: