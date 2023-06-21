The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has described as insensitive plans by the government to demolish the Tamale Aboabo Timber Market in the Northern Region.

Mr Suhuyini contends that the land which is inhabited by many traders who sell timber products was sold to a private developer by the government in 2020 for redevelopment.

Addressing the media in Parliament, the lawmaker said the government has failed to offer compensation and alternative for the affected dwellers ahead of the planned demolition.

The MP who summoned the Minister to Parliament indicated that the traders who have occupied the land for decades are losing their livelihoods as a result of the move.

He, therefore, wants the government to take immediate action to save the traders.

Reacting to the claims, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, said the state followed due process in leasing the land to the private developer in line with the redevelopment plan started by the Rawlings administration.

The Damango MP also assured government was ready to pay compensation.

ALSO READ: