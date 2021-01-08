Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, says Juaboso Member of Parliament (MP), Kwabena Mintah Akandoh can sue colleague, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful if he wants to enjoy free money.

His advice comes after the MP for Ablekuma West sat on the laps of Mr Akandoh on Thursday, January 7, 2021 without his consent.

According to Mr Bentil, sitting on someone’s lap without their consent is an assault hence his advice.

He gave the advice on his Facebook page while commenting on the incident, saying Mr Akandoh will win the case if he should sue.

The incident took place amid confusion in Parliament’s Chamber during the early hours of the dissolution of the 7th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.

There was chaos in the House after MPs from the National Democratic Congress side occupied the seats meant for their majority colleagues.

Explaining what transpired to Joy News’ Winston Amoah and Evans Mensah, Mr Akandoh said Mrs Owusu-Ekuful refused to sit with her party only to take a seat he was already occupying.

