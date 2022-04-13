Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, says the GFA will soon announce the appointment of a substantive coach for the Black Stars.

The senior national team is currently without a coach.

The Otto Addo-led technical team that masterminded Ghana’s qualification to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup was dissolved immediately after the two-legged tie against Nigeria.

Coach Addo and his assistants were contracted to take charge of the team just for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

Coach Otto Addo is a hot favourite to take up the job after President Akufo-Addo tasked the GFA to appoint the Borussia Dortmund coach and the rest of his technical team, at least for the Qatar World Cup, which takes place in November this year.

Speaking on the Kickoff Show on Luv Fm, Henry Asante Twum stressed that negotiations are ongoing with relevant stakeholders on the appointment of a new coach.

He is hopeful an announcement will be made soon.

“I do not think it will take much time. They are in communication with the individuals concerned, having regular discussions with their employers, and many factors are being considered. But, again, the Government of Ghana is the employer of the coach of the Black Stars and here is the case where we had four coaches qualifying us for the World Cup.

“In terms of contractual engagement, a lot will go into it, so it’s tough to discuss these things. So, engagements are still ongoing, and I’m sure we will communicate our position as soon as a decision is made,” he said.

The FA scribe revealed the Association is seriously considering President Akufo-Addo’s suggestion that the technical team that led Ghana to qualify for the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria be maintained at least for the World Cup.

“The President said we should consider taking the four coaches to the World Cup, and this is a very important request he made, but the coach is under contract, he is employed, and if we want to engage his services, we need to go back to Dortmund to request for his release as we did earlier.

“We cannot show disrespect to the first gentleman of the land; it is something he has personally spoken about in public and confidence and meetings with the leadership of the FA, so it is high on the agenda,” said Mr Twum.