The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, says he is unperturbed about the people eager to vie for his position.

According to Mr Boadu, though the fierce competition is not surprising, none of the contenders is a match.

Some compatriots including the Western Regional Secretary, Charles Bissue, and Former Tema West East MP; Nii Titus-Glover have expressed their intent to contest the race.

Others are said to be engaging interest groups to win their support even before nominations open for the party’s internal elections.

“They are just having fun because none of them can compete with me. None of them has been close to even the National Youth Organiser position. You need to go through the mill to deliver because politics is not just about speaking English or going to school,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

But to Mr Boadu, popularly known as AdwenKese3, it takes a lot for one to take up the position and succeed.

“You must be experienced and have the expertise. We are talking about the General Secretary position and not just any ordinary position,” he added.