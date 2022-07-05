Residents of Apremdo in the Western Region have discovered an unknown substance beneath the soil.

The black sticky material is suspected to be crude oil.

Following the finding on Sunday, the traditional ruler in the area, Nana Egya Kwamena Xl, took up the matter.

According to him, the community would investigate and ascertain what exactly the substance could be.

Nana Egya Kwamena Xl, in an interview with journalists, explained that since the community could not readily confirm the content of the substance, experts have been invited to investigate the material.

“This is a substance coming out from the ground found inside Apremdo. We’re taking a sample to Tema Oil Refinery for laboratory test on Monday,” he said.

The chief and his elders are hoping the substance would turn out to be a meaningful carbon resource, especially crude oil or mineral resources capable of assisting in transforming the area in terms of development.

“We are anxiously waiting to see the outcome of the test we want to conduct with Tema Oil Refinery,” he noted.

ALSO READ: