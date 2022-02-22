The Suame Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, says construction of the Suame Interchange project in the Ashanti Region is scheduled to start in October this year.

He says it has started a process of removing property sitting on demarcated areas for the interchange project.

“We would have to possess a site, which includes those who have built-in road reservations. So, we have to take possession of those sites. We have to start marking those areas.

“We have to make them aware to make them know they have to make way for the construction. So that will be happening in the next one and a half months,” said Mr Boakye.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 budget presentation in parliament, disclosed that the Suame industrial enclave and other areas within the Greater Kumasi Metropolis will have interchanges.

This is to ease vehicular congestion within the metropolis.

The yet-to-be-constructed Suame interchange will be the second four-tier interchange project in the country.

Mr. Ofosu Boakye further indicated owners of temporary structures along road reservations must evacuate when served with notices.

According to the MCE, owners who fail to comply would have their property ceased, which comes with a cost for retrieval.

“If you are on a road reservation, I don’t think we have to relocate you, especially if you are in a container, you should know the permit given to you is temporary.

“If you’re selling a vehicle in a road reservation, you will have to find a place yourself. The assembly will not look for a place for you.

“Once the markings begin, we give you a date to evacuate the road reservations. If you fail to comply by the days we give you, the assembly or contractor will remove them. Once that is done, it will come at a cost. That means you will have to pay to retake your property,” he said.