The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that the due date for the submission of study leave returns for the 2020/2021 academic year is 30 October 2020.

This was disclosed in a letter addressed to all Regional Directors of Education on Friday, June 5 2020 and signed by the Director for HRMD Adwoa Van-Vicker on behalf of the Director-General.

“You are expected to submit 2020/2021 study leave returns by 30th October 2020 to the Director-General,” the letter read in part.

The letter, however, cautioned that “staff who enrol for further studies without study leave approval in the first semester will be considered as having vacated post.”

The letter added that approved subjects for study leave with pay include 60 per cent allocation for “Physics, Chemistry, English Language, Biology, Mathematics, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Integrated Science Physical Education and French” and 30 per cent allocation for “Special Education, Ghanaian Language, Early childhood, Religious studies, Visual Arts (GKA, Creative Arts and Sculpture), Guidance and Counselling, Vocational Education, Clothing and Textiles, Hospitality Management, Catering, Fashion and Design, Management in Living, Technical course” while 10 per cent has been allocated to “Laboratory Technician and Library/Information Studies.”