Students of Damango Senior High School (SHS) in the Savannah Region are calling on the authorities to help with water supply after an acute water shortage hit the community.

The students now have to pay GHS1.50 to get a jerrycan of water or spend about two days searching for water to buy; a situation they have lamented is affecting their studies.

A visit to the school by Adom News’ Rebecca Nantoma saw students walk to bathrooms with water in ablution cans for bathing, while those with buckets had smaller quantities.

Though they acknowledged the Member of Parliament for the area, Samuel Abu Jinapor, made provisions for water to be supplied in their polytanks, it only lasted a day due to the student population.

Students going to search for water

One of the students, Amina Alhassan, bemoaned the selling cost of empty jerrycans at Damongo, adding that it was scarce despite the GH¢15.00 and GH¢ 12.00 prices.

The students are, therefore, appealing to the government to provide them with potable water as they struggle to get water.

Muniru Adam, a tricycle water seller in an interview with Adom News also recounted his challenges in an attempt to get water for the students.

Damango students

ALSO READ:

“ I ride to a nearby village called Sulepe which is about one hour journey to fetch the water and sell at a cost of GHC 1.50p per jerrycan but I have now reduced it to 1.00 for the students,” he said.

He has urged the government to supply the people of Damongo with water so that students, who are placed at Damongo, will have peace of mind to learn.