A final-year student of the Gushegu Senior High School in the Northern Region was delivered of a baby boy Monday morning, September 13, 2021 while writing the English Language paper in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.

The student (name withheld) was said to have been taken to the Gushegu Municipal Hospital but returned to the school soon after to continue with the examination.

A tutor of the school, who confirmed the incident to Graphic Online, said the student went into labour around 10:00 am when she was writing the English Language paper and was assisted by one of the female students to deliver after which the mother and baby were sent to the Gushegu hospital for medical attention.

The tutor said this was the first time the school had recorded such an incident during the WASSCE.

He said the new mother returned to continue with the exams that ended around 11.30 am and has since returned to the hospital.

Checks by Graphic Online at the Gushegu Municipal Hospital indicated that the mother and the child were in stable condition and were due to be discharged soon.