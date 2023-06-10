In a bid to revive the almost defunct movie industry and change the face of television, a first-of-it’s kind telenovela is set to take over the screens.

Cinephiles will be glued to their TV sets in the coming days when Adom TV, the hub of Ghana’s entertainment, launches Strange World, a first class afro telenovela.

Until it hits the screens, organizers scheduled a private premiere at the Silverbird Cinema on Friday, June 9, 2023, and the feedback was nothing short of amazing.

The telenovela stars top thespians including Adjetey Anang, Roselyn Ngissah, Selassie Ibrahim and new crop of actors whose acting skills are chef’s kiss.

It tells the tale of a young girl, Ama Appiah, who like every human starts their journey of struggles at birth.

Bearing the weight of dreams and hopes and sometimes painfully learning that what we must become is often hidden in what we cannot become, Ama chose to hope against hope.

As a young girl living with her father in a little village on the outskirts of Accra her dream to become a Medical Doctor seemed like a mere illusion, worse of it all was when she lost her father in a ghastly accident after securing admission to the university.

Ama is soon sent on the spiral of having to go live with a relative, realizing that her dream might just remain what it really is, a dream!

A light of hope flickers when she runs into Sam, a mysterious young Man in the village who takes a strange liking to her and becomes a succor from her pain.

That hope is, however, short-lived as Sam suddenly disappears under the guise of going on a trip and Ama once again finds herself in familiar waters needing to sink or swim!

A new page, however, opens when she is sold off to go work in the city and arrives at the Anane Mansion. The gloss and glitter of wealth is visible in this Architectural masterpiece but within its walls lies secrets untold.

As it seems, Lady Adline and her three daughters live in a world of their own! A world which many are not allowed to come into.

Will Ama conquer the ‘Jerusalem gates’ and see what lies beyond it, or will she be silenced by the untold secrets?

Make a date on Adom TV come Friday, June 16, to find answers as you feast your eyes with the delightful and interesting telenovela.