A former Offinso North Member of Parliament, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, thinks there is too much politicisation on the African continent and makes the sense of being nationalistic nonsense.

Dr Apraku, who also served as a Minister under President John Kufuor, says Ghana and Africa have become so polarised to the extent that party loyalty remains high on the minds of people.

Speaking on Adom TV’s This Week In Parliament, Dr Apraku, who played a vital role, especially with oil exploration, the AGOA program, HiPC initiative and school feeding programmes urged politicians must first be interested in the development of our country.

He called for a halt to NDC-NPP’s politicisation of national issues.

The Presidential hopeful on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) also shared his thoughts on governance, leadership and what he can offer, praying to delegates to lead in the 2024 general election.

To him, Africa’s economic woes, especially Ghana’s can be fixed with all the resources and the right leadership.

He was sure that his experience ranging from academic, corporate and governmental, puts him on top in solving Ghana’s challenges and will activate his expertise for better Ghana growth.